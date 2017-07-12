About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

There is no prior experience or knowledge required to enroll in this course.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discuss the nature of sound, how it travels, and its properties

  • Set up your Digital Audio Workstation, record audio, and utilize basic audio editing techniques such as trimming, fades, and merging

  • Define the different categories of effects: Dynamic Effects, Delay Effects, and Filter Effects and use them effectively in a recording project

  • Discuss the role filters play in music synthesis and define how they effect the input signal

Skills you will gain

  • Audio Production
  • Audio Recording
  • Music
  • Sound Design
  • Audio Editing
Beginner Level

There is no prior experience or knowledge required to enroll in this course.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to The Technology of Music Production

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Sound and Signal Flow

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The DAW

5 hours to complete
29 videos (Total 120 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Mixer

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Dynamic Effects

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Placeholder