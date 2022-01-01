About this Specialization

This Specialization will give you the knowledge and tools you need to record and produce professional sounding music. You will begin by developing your identity, vision, and intention as an artist and producer. Next, you will learn the technical aspects of music production, including how sound is translated into audio signals, recording techniques, and effects such as reverb, delay, and compression. You will also learn how to use the industry standard Digital Audio Workstation, Pro Tools, to create professional recordings. Finally, you will apply the knowledge and tools you gained in a culminating 4-week Capstone where you will complete a project beginning at the pre-production stage through the recording, mixing, and mastering stages.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

The Art of Music Production

Course 2

Course 2

The Technology of Music Production

Course 3

Course 3

Pro Tools Basics

Course 4

Course 4

Music Production Capstone

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

