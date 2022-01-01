- Audio Recording
- Music
- Music production
- Sound Design
- Audio Editing
- Audio Production
- Songwriting
- Music recording
- MIDI
- Pro Tools
- music editing
- Music mixing
Music Production Specialization
Develop Your Creativity as a Music Producer . Learn the art and technology of music production to create professional music compositions.
Offered By
What you will learn
Identify and use reference tracks to establish a vision for your production
Use the Production Check-List to run an efficient and well-organized recording session
Edit your tracks while using your reference tracks and emotional and dynamic timelines to realize your vision for your production
Evaluate your mix by crtically listening to it on different sound systems (ear buds, in the car, sound system, computer, etc.)
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
There is no prior experience or knowledge required to enroll in this specialization.
There is no prior experience or knowledge required to enroll in this specialization.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
The Art of Music Production
Explore the art of record production and how to make recordings that other people will love listening to. This course will teach you how to make emotionally moving recordings on almost any recording equipment, including your phone or laptop. The emphasis is on mastering tangible artistic concepts; the gear you use is up to you. You will learn to develop the most important tool in the recording studio: your ears. You will learn to enhance every aspect of your own productions, both sonically and musically, by employing deeper listening skills.
The Technology of Music Production
Learn about the music production process—including recording, editing, and mixing—and the tools available to you to create contemporary music on your computer.
Pro Tools Basics
Producing music is an incredibly creative process, and knowing the tools of the trade is essential in order to transmit the musical ideas in your head into the DAW in a creative and uninhibited way. Whether you have used a computer to create music before, or you have been curious about production for years, this 4-week course will give you an introductory look into the world of Avid Pro Tools and Pro Tools First.
Music Production Capstone
After successfully completing the three prior courses of the Music Production Specialization, this capstone experience is your chance to use your talent and accumulated knowledge to create and submit a finished, fully produced song. As you go through milestones, you will work on your own or with other musicians to develop a song and vision for the finished product. You will then plan and execute its production, including recording, editing, mixing, and posting the finished product. All along the way, you will receive feedback from the peer review process, allowing you to tweak and refine your finished song.
Offered by
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
What are the technology requirements for this Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.