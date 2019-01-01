Chrissy Tignor is an audio engineer, producer, educator, writer and musician. Her YouTube audio production tutorials have been viewed over 400,000 times, and her free Coursera course ProTools Basics has reached over 30,000 students worldwide. She is the founder of Audio Upcycle, a project where she built a recording facility entirely out of donations at El Conservatorio Nacional de Música in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Chrissy produces music under the pseudonym Data Child, and offers mentorship and educational content through her production company, Data Child Music. She is also a course author and instructor for Berklee Online. Chrissy’s credits, clients and collaborators include: Spotify, Splice, iZotope, Bastille, Sylvia Massy, Kamille, Julien Baker, Alex Clare, Gary Go, TLC, Discovery Channel, JUNO, Guster, Yamir, Gitta de Ridder, Phosphorescent, Remo Drive, Good Old War, Lauren Hashian, Choppa Dunks, Tin Pan Alley Studio, The Canvas Room, Sanctum Sound, Eastcote Studios, Notting Hill Music and Rollover Music. Chrissy has shared her knowledge at educational institutions such as: Berklee College of Music (Boston, MA), Berklee Online (Worldwide), University of Northern Colorado (Greeley, CO), MakeMusicHappen (Puerto Rico), El Conservatorio Nacional de Música (Dominican Republic), Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), Berklee Valencia (Spain), Beauville Arts (France), The Uppingham School (UK), Kings College School (UK), The Baron School of Music (Hong Kong), The Shanghai Conservatory (China), School Of The Arts Singapore (Singapore). Chrissy got her start in 2004, studying Music Production and Technology at The Hartt School of Music in Hartford, CT in The United States. She specialised in engineering and production techniques, classical vocals and composition and became recognized for her intricate instrumental arrangements and dreamy style in recorded music. In 2008, Chrissy travelled to England to enroll in the MA Audio Production course at The University of Westminster in London. It was there that she began to experiment with drum programming and synthesis. She developed a love for the UK music scene whilst studying, and decided to remain in London upon graduation. Fairly new to the scene, she was immediately noticed for her unique production, programming and songwriting style by several studios, musicians and production houses. She is currently living and working in Boston. Chrissy has engineered in such studios as Tin Pan Alley Studio, The Canvas Room, Jamspot Studios, Sanctum Sound and Eastcote Studios and has worked with production companies and artists such as Alex Clare, Gary Go, Good Old War, Bastille, Lauren Hashian, Choppa Dunks, Novena, Notting Hill Music, Rollover Music, Alive Production, Camille Purcell, Andrea Britton, Gary Bromham, Derek Capobianco, Indigo Earth and The Franks. She has been mentored by the likes of Mike Exarchos, Phil Thornalley, Gabe Herman, Ken Steen and Kevin Paul. She also shared her knowledge at such educational institutions as The Uppingham School, King's College School, The University of Westminster, Recording Connection and WAC Wonder Web.