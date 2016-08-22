Producing music is an incredibly creative process, and knowing the tools of the trade is essential in order to transmit the musical ideas in your head into the DAW in a creative and uninhibited way. Whether you have used a computer to create music before, or you have been curious about production for years, this 4-week course will give you an introductory look into the world of Avid Pro Tools and Pro Tools First.
About this Course
What you will learn
Identify the various components in the Pro Tools interface and organize session files
Discuss difference between a synthesizer and sampler and know how to use each of them
Record a live performance into Pro Tools
Balance your production mix by adjusting levels, using pan, and applying effects such as EQ, reverb, and compression
Skills you will gain
- Music
- Music production
- MIDI
- Pro Tools
- Music recording
Offered by
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Pro Tools Basics!
Welcome to your Berklee massive online course! Before you begin the course, we will cover all the details about the course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.
Diving In
In this first lesson, we will roll up our sleeves and dive into the Pro Tools interface. We'll learn how to set up a session and how to add instrument and audio tracks. We'll also learn how to save and bounce our work while keeping everything organized.
Exploring MIDI and Software Instruments
In this lesson, we'll focus on MIDI and software instruments. We'll start by learning about the different kinds of sound waves. Next, we'll learn the difference between samplers and synthesizers and how to use them in music production. We'll also learn how to manipulate and automate MIDI.
Recording and Manipulating Audio
This week we'll dive into the world of audio. We'll learn how to properly import and manage audio in Pro Tools. We'll learn how to record into Pro Tools, and we'll also learn how to use AudioSuite to manipulate audio regions.
Mixing and Mastering
In this final lesson we will be discussing mixing and mastering. You'll learn how to make a radio-quality production by adding reverb, EQ, compression, and limiters.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.36%
- 4 stars12%
- 3 stars2.90%
- 2 stars1.27%
- 1 star1.45%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PRO TOOLS BASICS
Great Course. Not sure I'm really sold on Protools as my "go to" but it truly taught me a steady understanding of the DAW.
Amazing course. I loved each lesson, the examples, the methodology, the teacher is Amazing!!! (Feel like we're friends now!) Very easy to follow exercises and achievable assignments.
Really good solid points to take away and work on. Definitely worth the time and effort. I now have key things to work on that seems achievable moving forward.
Great course with a fantastic teacher who kept every lesson easy to understand and interesting. Thank you for this course, it was really useful!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.