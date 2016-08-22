About this Course

What you will learn

  • Identify the various components in the Pro Tools interface and organize session files

  • Discuss difference between a synthesizer and sampler and know how to use each of them

  • Record a live performance into Pro Tools

  • Balance your production mix by adjusting levels, using pan, and applying effects such as EQ, reverb, and compression

Skills you will gain

  • Music
  • Music production
  • MIDI
  • Pro Tools
  • Music recording
Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Pro Tools Basics!

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Diving In

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Exploring MIDI and Software Instruments

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Recording and Manipulating Audio

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Mixing and Mastering

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

