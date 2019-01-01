Berklee College of Music Logo

Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.

Courses and Specializations

Developing Your Musicianship
Developing Your Musicianship Specialization

Available now

El Músico Moderno
El Músico Moderno Specialization

Available now

Electronic Music Production
Electronic Music Production Specialization

Available now

How to Play Guitar
How to Play Guitar Specialization

Available now

Music Business
Music Business Specialization

Available now

Music Education for Teachers
Music Education for Teachers Specialization

Available now

Music Production
Music Production Specialization

Available now

O Músico Contemporâneo
O Músico Contemporâneo Specialization

Available now

Songwriting: Writing, Arranging, and Producing Music
Songwriting: Writing, Arranging, and Producing Music Specialization

Available now

The Business of Music Production
The Business of Music Production Specialization

Available now

The DIY Musician
The DIY Musician Specialization

Available now

The Singer Songwriter
The Singer Songwriter Specialization

Available now

Amanda Monaco

Amanda Monaco

Associate Professor
Guitar
Annette Philip

Annette Philip

Artistic Director
Voice
Bonnie Hayes

Bonnie Hayes

Chair
Songwriting
Chrissy Tignor

Chrissy Tignor

Associate Professor
Contemporary Writing and Production
David Alexis

David Alexis

Assistant Professor
Harmony
Dr. E. Michael Harrington

Dr. E. Michael Harrington

Professor
Berklee Online
Enrique Gonzalez Müller

Enrique Gonzalez Müller

Associate Professor
Music Production and Engineering
Erin Barra

Erin Barra

Associate Professor
Songwriting
Gary Burton

Gary Burton

Course Author
George W. Russell, Jr.

George W. Russell, Jr.

Chair
Harmony
Gilson Schachnik

Gilson Schachnik

Autor do curso
Berklee Online
Jeannie Gagne

Jeannie Gagne

Professor of Voice
Berklee Online
John P. Kellogg, Esq.

John P. Kellogg, Esq.

Instructor
Music Business
Krystal Banfield

Krystal Banfield

Vice President for Education Outreach
Social Entrepreneurship
Leah Waldo

Leah Waldo

Course Author
Berklee Online
Loudon Stearns

Loudon Stearns

Assistant Professor
Contemporary Writing & Production
Panos Panay

Panos Panay

Course Author
Berklee Online
Pat Pattison

Pat Pattison

Professor
Liberal Arts and Sciences
Prince Charles Alexander

Prince Charles Alexander

Professor
Music Production and Engineering
Rick Peckham

Rick Peckham

Professor
Guitar
Rishabh Rajan

Rishabh Rajan

Assistant Professor
Electronic Production & Design
Sarah Brindell

Sarah Brindell

Associate Professor
Songwriting
Scarlet Keys

Scarlet Keys

Professor
Songwriting
Stephen Webber

Stephen Webber

Executive Director and Dean of Strategic Initiatives
BerkleeNYC
Suzanne Hanser

Suzanne Hanser

Professor, Chair Emerita
Music Therapy
Thaddeus Hogarth

Thaddeus Hogarth

Professor
Guitar
Tim Miller

Tim Miller

Professor
Guitar
