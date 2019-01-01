Profile

Krystal Banfield

Vice President for Education Outreach

    Bio

    Krystal Banfield, Ed.D., oversees Berklee City Music’s programming as well as establishing strategies to achieve its vision to become the world’s leading creative youth development program in contemporary music, dance, musical theater, entrepreneurship, and music production. With a passionate commitment to excellence in the arts as a published educator, a concert singer, and an award-winning community and youth arts advocate, Banfield has more than 30 years as an executive in higher education administration, nonprofit arts management, and instruction. Her accomplishments include product, resource development, and management of the interdisciplinary middle-level band music and technology-based curricula series BandQuest® (distributed by Hal Leonard), creation of elementary school curriculum Composers Suitcase®, management of teaching artists in multiple arts disciplines, galvanizing fund support, and scaling creative arts and academic initiatives across the U.S.

    Courses

    Teaching Popular Music in the Classroom

