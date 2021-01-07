About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Music Education for Teachers Specialization
Intermediate Level

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Employ techniques that teach improvisation in blues and jazz music

  • Employ approaches that teach youth the basic principles of songwriting

  • Engage in the use of social cultural contexts in all aspects of instruction

  • Explore multiple uses of technologies for music making

Skills you will gain

  • Music
  • classroom management
  • Curriculum Design
  • Teaching
  • Learning
Course 1 of 4 in the
Music Education for Teachers Specialization
Intermediate Level

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Teaching Popular Music!

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Conversations Through Sound: Improvisation, Listening, and Cultural Contexts

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Songwriting

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Arranging Music with Interactive Media Tools

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Making the Band: From Modeling to Informal Learning

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Music Education for Teachers Specialization

Music Education for Teachers

