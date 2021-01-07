Teaching Popular Music in the Classroom explores approaches to teaching popular music from culturally rich communities in the United States. Students in the course will learn teaching methods that engage youth with the basics of improvisation, technology, songwriting, arranging film score, and writing to the strengths of small bands. The course models how to integrate principles of authentic cultural relevance and positive youth development with contemporary music instruction, while providing tools for assessing and documenting learning and program progress.
This course is part of the Music Education for Teachers Specialization
Employ techniques that teach improvisation in blues and jazz music
Employ approaches that teach youth the basic principles of songwriting
Engage in the use of social cultural contexts in all aspects of instruction
Explore multiple uses of technologies for music making
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Welcome to Teaching Popular Music!
Welcome to the course! Here we will cover all the details about the course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.
Conversations Through Sound: Improvisation, Listening, and Cultural Contexts
In this lesson we'll begin discussing the first steps towards encouraging improvisation in your classroom. We will look at how to tune your students' ears to promote self-assessment as they play and we will discuss the importance of choosing music that is culturally relevant to your unique group of students.
Songwriting
In this second lesson, we will learn the basic principles and techniques of songwriting. We will look at examples of how to create a safe space for students to share their creativity. Finally, we will discuss creating a lesson to introduce songwriting to your students.
Arranging Music with Interactive Media Tools
In this lesson we will discuss how to utilize technology into your teaching and lesson plans. We will learn how different technologies can be used to assist students with arranging music. We will also learn methods to engage and empower the students in our classrooms.
Making the Band: From Modeling to Informal Learning
In this lesson we will dive into creating an ensemble. We will identify ways to demonstrate how contemporary music can be used to fulfill the core music standards and how to pitch the idea of a contemporary ensemble to school leaders. We will also examine examples of instructional approaches with small ensembles and how to create student-led groups.
A well-thought-out course that dwells into the formalization of the music education ecosystem with assessments, technology, and lesson objectives.
we should have one on one vedio lessons with the tutors inorder to achieve even better learning process and also guidance.
Very helpful for me as a music teacher who teach in a large number of studetns's class. An definitely upgrade!
In the Music Education for Teachers specialization, you will explore ways of integrating popular music into your teaching. You'll begin by learning from two highly experienced teachers, Krystal Banfield, the Vice President of Educational Outreach for Berklee College of Music, and David Alexis a Berklee Professor and long-time instructor for the Berklee City Music Program. They will take you through their process of incorporating popular music, improvisation, arranging, and music technology into the classroom while still fulfilling the common core learning standards.
