Music Education for Teachers Specialization
Develop Strategies for Teaching Popular Music. Advance your instructional practice for teaching popular music in the classroom
What you will learn
Create a toolkit to teach popular music through improvisation, songwriting and music technology
Use a variety of scales and improvisation techniques to create effective and compelling improvisations
Arrange songs to better communicate your emotional intentions
Record a musical production
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this specialization, you will develop a toolkit to teach popular music, improvisation, arranging, and music technology. You will also create projects in each of the popular music subjects that you will use, including projects on jazz improvisation, arranging songs, and music production.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Teaching Popular Music in the Classroom
Jazz Improvisation
Arranging for Songwriters
The Art of Music Production
Instructors
