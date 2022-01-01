Berklee College of Music
Music theory is the set of rules that govern how to create and communicate music. You can think of music theory as the equivalent of grammar when it comes to language. The fundamentals of melody, rhythm, and harmony are the main elements of music theory. Many of the skills you need to play an instrument or sing are part of music theory as well—elements like notes, chords, scales, keys, and tempo. Music theory also explains the qualities that make a song or piece of music good, such as pitch, tone, dynamics, and timbre.
A knowledge of music theory can help you become a better singer, musician, songwriter, or performer. It’s true that you can write a quality song or compose a compelling piece of music with no understanding of music theory whatsoever, but knowing the logic behind good music helps you to create works listeners will enjoy. Music theory isn’t a set of hard and fast rules you must obey every time, but it helps you communicate and connect better with the music that you create. Understanding music theory also makes it easier to conquer more complex musical forms and styles.
If you’re a professional musician or aspire to be one, having a knowledge of music theory can help you play pieces and sing songs better. You’ll also compose better songs or works when you understand how music theory works. Music theory also comes in handy if you’re teaching music because you can impart your knowledge to your students and help them succeed. Even if you don’t play music professionally, you can benefit from knowing music theory because it helps you think strategically, and making music for fun spurs your creativity as well, both of which can enhance any career you have.
Music theory is a broad discipline, but online courses on Coursera can help you learn it with the flexibility that fits your lifestyle. You’ll have access to information that can help you gain a foothold in the concepts and rules that govern music theory, and you’ll also have the opportunity to discover practical applications that can help you compose and perform music more effectively. As a professional musician looking to take your career to the next level or a living room performer who wants to hone your skills, online courses on Coursera provide resources that can help you attain the knowledge you need to make music with greater confidence.