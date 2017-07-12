About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Music
  • Chord
  • Jazz
  • Jazz Improvisation
Instructor

Offered by

University of Rochester

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Blues Progressions – Theory and Practice

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Blues Scales

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Keyboard Realization

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

“Bird” Blues and Other Blues Progressions

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min)

