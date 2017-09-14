JB
Jul 27, 2020
Very good and enjoyable mix of practice and theory - from basics to more advanced with good explanations throughout. I just wish I was a better piano player to be able to take full advantage of it!
DB
Oct 7, 2016
Such a great course! Even though I am a bass player this course has made me understand patterns and ways in which the Blues can be taken to. Thank you very much for such an amazing experience.
By Karen S•
Sep 14, 2017
I thought we were going to learn about the blues and it's all about jazz. I was looking forward to learning more about BB King and Muddy Waters and I'm very disappointed.
By Juan L B N•
Sep 28, 2020
Quite enlightening course to get me introduced to Blues forms. Even though I'm a guitarist, I find the topics very interesting and rich to use on improvisation and blues development.
By Mitch R•
Jun 17, 2017
If you are expecting an introduction to Blues (within the context of Jazz) this course may not be for you. This is a very complex course, and often it seems as though the terminology changes rather than evolves. I have a strong background studying classical, 20th century and modern music theory techniques, and that was the only reason I was able to finish this course. Give yourself a lot of time to practice and review the material. Two good things about the course. The professor is very passionate about the topic, and John the moderator has done a great job of collecting the charts and additional material presented for more detailed study.
By John E P•
Aug 29, 2016
I find this course to be very practical and very rewarding. After a week I can come up with two-handed chords and comp with a singer or a soloist (after some prep right now). I found the various options for improvising to be very informative. I enjoy the teacher very much, he is enthusiastic and friendly and has excellent tips for practicing. I like the way the course is structured, working from a simple blues to more involved but still conforming to the basic blues structure.
I was fascinated by pentatonic chords and I am determined to come up with an arrangement of my own using these chord types. The drop-2 approach is a very useful way to get a great sound and is useful for comping. Guide tones and voice leading are extremely useful also and an essential tool in any jazz performer's portfolio.
I plan to practice these various methods and I will probably buy the teacher's book to see if I can advance my skills further.
I plan to use the play-along sessions to improve my improvising skills. I really enjoy playing with the band! Thank you so much for this great course.
By Anthony L•
Mar 4, 2017
I found this course to be very informative. I am a self-taught amateur musician, and this course really helped me see the underlying connections amongst the various music theory concepts, especially those pertaining to harmony and improvisation, that I have tried to learn on my own. Using the historical evolution of the blues as the underlying pedagogic tool is a great idea and really helped my understanding. And I think it will also help my appreciation for jazz going forward.
The only regret I have is that I do not know how to play piano (I am a guitarist), although I am in the process of teaching myself how to play (I am literally just about a month in). Once I have started building my "chops", I plan to come back to these lectures and apply them to my piano studies.
Many thanks to Professor Terefenko and the forum moderators for a great learning experience!
By Victor M d A G•
Jan 25, 2017
Congratulations to teacher and other musicians. This is a very nice course that helped filling several empty blocks on my knowledge.
I´d like to have all piano plays in complete musical score to better follow.
Question: Couldn´t you save it as midi and turn it available to registered students or capture this midi recordings and represent it as staff?
Suggestion for next turn: Do a carefull revision on subtitles. They have several (inaudible) blanks and some words that have nothing to do to the context, or simply do not exist. For a non English mother tongue speaker person, bad written words add an extra difficulty to understand each new information. (I have used subtitles, stopping the film and fixing concepts by reading these subtitles)
Best regards, Victor M A Garcia
By Audrey K•
Aug 22, 2020
Fantastic in-depth music theory course on the 12-bar blues progression and how it evolved into more modern jazz elaborations of it. This course also teaches very practical step-by-step strategies on how to improvise a solo within a jazz piece. It also teaches how to practice the course material to make it easier to incorporate into your own playing. This course even provides play-along song-length tracks to practice your improvisation. A great course too for songwriters who want to learn how to compose a jazz piece. A very well thought-out course that's clearly presented and provides tons of practical information. Kudos Dariusz Terefenko, and thank you so much for giving us this wonderful course.
By Cliff B•
Jan 6, 2019
I can't say how much I enjoyed this course. As an adult, I studied classical piano for 9 years. During that time, I made several failed attempts to learn to play jazz piano. When I began this course, it was if a light went on. It was clear to me that this course could be a path, and a framework for learning to play jazz. Now, I am enthusiastically pursuing that path. In addition, I believe it's important to know the history of jazz, as well as the theory and performance.
By Simone S•
Sep 25, 2016
The assignments are not really commensurate to the content, i.e. they are much simpler and superficial and do not really test the content, which is deeper and implies practical activities difficult to measure. The title is also partially misleading, at least for me, and I would rather call it a blues introduction to jazz improvisation. But the content and the exercises proposed are great, one of the best and no nonsense approach to bebop improvisation I've ever found
By KP•
Feb 12, 2019
I would like to express my biggest appreciation to Prof. Dariusz Terefenko and all fellow-musicians joined in this course. For me and all musicians who don't have enough financial capabilities to participate in official musical training programs, this is such a great source and incredible guidance to American music with all knowledge and materials needed for further musicianship development.
By Chris H•
Oct 5, 2016
A very comprehensive and well-thought out approach to the Blues, improvisation, and practice techniques that will be invaluable as I go forward in my study of improvisation. Very enjoyable and great to hear the wonderful players - I was particularly impressed with Tyrone - what a fabulous bassist!!
By علي ﻠ•
May 29, 2017
As a (mainly) self-taught musician, I find this course helps me a lot. Previously, I'm learning blues via YouTube or Google search, yet this course give me an opportunity to get an elaborated perspective in regard of Blues, its history, and its practical usage in music improvisation.
By Nicolle M•
Jun 18, 2017
This course is more than a great introduction to blues, one of the most idiomatic genres in history.
I enjoyed it a lot and learned even more than I expected.
This course is perfect for beginners like me, who want to get familiarized with such a beautiful way of expressing ourselves.
By Stéphane S•
Apr 27, 2019
This is a leading course that provides an in-depth understanding and all the background necessary for advanced blues studies based on jazz theory. The course is given brilliantly and very pedagogically by a virtuoso pianist.
By Danilo T B•
Oct 8, 2016
By Donghan Z•
Mar 3, 2017
This is very practical and useful course. I really learned something from it! I love this courser and I strongly recommend this course to everyone who is fascinated in Blues.
By Robert L•
Apr 28, 2020
Great course for anyone who is interested in music and music history. Well done. Teacher is great.
By marcel m•
Feb 12, 2021
This course is very interesting. I play guitar but this has not obstructed me to successfully complete the course as its contents is also applicable to guitar. I had completed many courses of music theory and guitar including blues and jazz either through coursera (organised by Berklee college of Music, Michigan University, etc) or Udemy, but any of them did not address my curiosity on the blues music. It is only throughout this course that I gained a clear visibility on what is the blues music, its underlying rules and principles of improvisation clearly explained. I am very grateful to the university of Rochester and Professor Terefenko for having organised this course.
Marcel
By Kingsley O•
Aug 10, 2018
Special thanks to Professor Dariusz Terefenko and Coursera for this opportunity to learn once again. I have learnt quite a lot during these 7 weeks. Although the class is over I will slowly go through them again especially, week 6 and 7 to unpack and digest those materials. This is my first time to understand how the various modes (ionian etc) are generated and I really need to fully digest them and other things already learnt. I wish to use them in my compositions if I gain the experience in my experimentation. ONCE AGAIN, THANK YOU COURSERA!!! THANK YOU PROFESSOR DARIUSZ TERENFENKO!!!!!!
Dr. Kingsley N. Owhonda
By Alexander P•
Feb 23, 2017
Excellent introduction into the subject. A lot of theory and practical illustrations. Surely, to master the material entirely you should practice for years. But the course gives a thorough overview of what the blues means. If you don't learn how to play it you at least will understand what happens there. My only critics is that I did not found any written materials that are used in the lectures. I don't understand why. I used the printscreen button to get examples from the videos. Would not it be much easier to include the music sheets that are disposed publicly anyway.
By Anton F•
May 19, 2020
Excuse my english language (i'm French) but I really want to thanks the teacher for those courses. It's was very very clear and my girlfriend said to me yesterdays : "wouah your sound is better :)"
I hope that you will continue with the jazz standards. I know we can use all this tools for the jazz standards but the harmony and melody are sometimes more complex than the blues and it can be useful to have the same course for the most important standards.
Meanwhile, real thank you very very much, i will work tomorrow with the pattern of Coltrane.
Happy new years :)
Anton Fuchs
By Dave D•
Oct 25, 2020
The two biggest takeaways for me from this course are 1) new techniques I can use to solo over blues standards such as Blues in the Night, Since I Fell for You and Please Send Me Someone to Love; and 2) a greater appreciation of how blues has been incorporated into the music of George Gershwin, especially in his orchestral works Rhapsody in Blue, Concerto in F, and his second Prelude for solo piano. Although neither of these subjects were presented in this course, it has enhanced my understanding of the blue sin general. Highly recommended!
By José D•
Jun 21, 2016
An exceptionally good course on jazz theory and improvisation. Don't let the name mislead you, the blues is used in this course as the basis for form, harmonic and melodic improvasition, but this is a Jazz theory course, not a Blues (in the traditional sense) course. I recommend this course empahtically for anyone wanting to learn jazz improvisation. It is a good complement to another Coursera course, Jazz Improvisation by Gary Burton, which is also excellent, but more focused on melodic improvisation and with a more pratical approach.
By Ajay V•
Jan 31, 2019
What an awesome course! A must learn for any musician who is caught in a rut and is looking to jazz to expand their knowledge and ability. This gives you such great organised information that cannot be acquired except through formal music studies/classes from a tutor. Surely not a course for beginners though. Thanks to Mr. Dariusz Terefenko for his meticulous preparation of the course, his generosity in sharing his knowledge and for thinking ahead to prepare backing tracks for the student. Full marks to him and to the course.
By Craig S•
Jan 28, 2017
This is an informative course for anyone interested in improvisation, regardless of your current level of achievement. If you have learned by yourself, with the help of instructors or friends over the years, you will find this course of benefit for filling in the holes of your knowledge. if you are a beginning or intermediate student, it is highly recommended as a means of understanding how to improvise. There are plenty for opportunities to practice with a rhythm section which is a great opportunity.