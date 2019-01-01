Profile

Dariusz Terefenko

Associate Professor of Jazz Studies and Contemporary Media

Bio

Dariusz Terefenko teaches at the Eastman School of Music, where he began his career as a master’s student of jazz piano. After completing his M.M. in jazz piano performance (1998), he enrolled and finished a PhD in music theory (2004) with a dissertation on “Keith Jarrett’s Transformation of Standard Tunes.” In addition to teaching for the Jazz and Contemporary Media Department, Terefenko is also Affiliate Professor of Music Theory. His interests lie in the area of classical and jazz improvisation and ways they interact with one another. Terefenko’s recently recorded solo album, Evidence, offers his creative take on favorite jazz standards, jazz instrumentals, and own compositions.

Courses

The Blues: Understanding and Performing an American Art Form

