About this Course

8,646 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Developing Your Musicianship Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should complete "Developing Your Musicianship" before enrolling in this course.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Aurally identify minor intervals and 7th chords

  • Explain the relationship between a Major key and its related minor

  • Practice playing and writing in the keys of F Major, D minor, G Major, D minor scales

  • Write a chord chart

Skills you will gain

  • Music Performance
  • Piano
  • Music
  • Music composition
  • Music theory
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Developing Your Musicianship Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should complete "Developing Your Musicianship" before enrolling in this course.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(4,124 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Musicianship: Chord Charts, Diatonic Chords, and Minor Keys!

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Lesson 1

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Lesson 2

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Lesson 3

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Lesson 4

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MUSICIANSHIP: CHORD CHARTS, DIATONIC CHORDS, AND MINOR KEYS

View all reviews

About the Developing Your Musicianship Specialization

Developing Your Musicianship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder