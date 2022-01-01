Developing Your Musicianship

About this Specialization

6,872 recent views
Nurture your love for, and understanding of, music with this specialization. Learn the fundamentals of music theory, including major and minor tonalities, chord scales, song forms, and chord qualities. You’ll also practice training your ear to hear and recognize various intervals, chord progressions, and chord qualities. For the Capstone project, you will directly apply the knowledge you’ve gained to write and perform a short musical composition. This specialization begins with the basics of music and builds to more advanced concepts, providing you the knowledge you need to improve your skills as a musician.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Offered by

Berklee College of Music

