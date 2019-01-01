Profile

George W. Russell, Jr.

Chair

    Bio

    George W. Russell, Jr., is the chair of the Harmony department at Berklee College of Music, where has received the Distinguished Faculty Award (2012), the Berklee Curriculum Award (2010), and the Ted Pease Award for Excellence in Teaching (2009). He previously served as the chairman of the Jazz department at the New England Conservatory of Music’s Extension Division. For 26 years, he educated gifted high school musicians during the summer at the Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Arts, where he was the chair of Jazz Studies. George has shared the stage with a number of legendary jazz artists, including George Duke, Bob Moses, Billy Pierce, Stan Strickland, Stanley Clarke, Lenny White, Semenya McCord, and Andy McGhee. He performs regularly with his trio, the George W. Russell, Jr., trio with drummer Sean Skeete and bassist Wesley Wirth. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, George received a bachelor’s degree in music education from Duquesne University in 1988, and a master’s degree in jazz studies from New England Conservatory of Music in 1990.

    Courses

    Desenvolvendo sua musicalidade

    Developing Your Musicianship: Final Project

    Musicianship: Tensions, Harmonic Function, and Modal Interchange

    Desarrollando tu musicalidad

    Proyecto final de Músico moderno

    Musicianship: Chord Charts, Diatonic Chords, and Minor Keys

    Developing Your Musicianship

    Produção final do músico moderno

