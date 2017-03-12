This course will guide you through the final project for the Developing Your Musicianship Specialization. This course will continue to help you apply the musical concepts you learned throughout the specialization, enabling you to create and perform a 36-measure composition. Taught by Berklee College of Music professor George W. Russell, Jr., the course includes four videos in which George models each stage of the project. Through peer feedback and discussion, practice, and applying what you’ve learned, this final project will hone your skills as a musician.
Learners should complete the three courses in Berklee's Developing Your Musicianship specialization before enrolling in this course.
Compose an AABA style song
Practice and perform your composition on your instrument
Create a simple recording of you performing your composition
Develop your ear by identify intervals, chords, and chord progressions
- Music notation
- Music composition
- Piano
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Welcome to the Developing Your Musicianship Finale Project!
Welcome to the final project course for the Developing Your Musicianship Specialization! In this module, we will cover all the details about how this course works and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your course experience.
Compose The First A Section
This week, we will work on composing and performing the first A section for our project. We will also do a short review of the popular chord progressions we learned about throughout this specialization. If you need help or feel stumped, reach out to your classmates for help!
Compose The Second A Section
This week, we will work on composing and performing the second A section for our project. Remember, your classmates are a great resource. If you need help, check out the forums or connect on the Facebook group!
Compose The B Section
This week, we will work on composing and performing the B section for our project. We will be modulating from the original key in the B section, so this week may be a little complicated. If you need help, ask your classmates for their advice.
Compose The Last A Section and a Melody
For the final week, we will work on composing and performing the final A section for our project. If you need help or feel stumped, reach out to your classmates for help!
All I know is this courses show me the way of making my own stile
Thank you! I'm felling so happy with this courses! Mr. Russell is amazing! Thanks!
This was a good course but the final project seemed a little for my skill level maybe. Thanks for the course, though.
Good course. Good opportunity to learn theory and create own songs.
Nurture your love for, and understanding of, music with this specialization. Learn the fundamentals of music theory, including major and minor tonalities, chord scales, song forms, and chord qualities. You’ll also practice training your ear to hear and recognize various intervals, chord progressions, and chord qualities. For the Capstone project, you will directly apply the knowledge you’ve gained to write and perform a short musical composition. This specialization begins with the basics of music and builds to more advanced concepts, providing you the knowledge you need to improve your skills as a musician.
