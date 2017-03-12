About this Course

2,020 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Developing Your Musicianship Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should complete the three courses in Berklee's Developing Your Musicianship specialization before enrolling in this course.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Compose an AABA style song

  • Practice and perform your composition on your instrument

  • Create a simple recording of you performing your composition

  • Develop your ear by identify intervals, chords, and chord progressions

Skills you will gain

  • Music notation
  • Music composition
  • Piano
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Developing Your Musicianship Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should complete the three courses in Berklee's Developing Your Musicianship specialization before enrolling in this course.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to the Developing Your Musicianship Finale Project!

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Compose The First A Section

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Compose The Second A Section

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Compose The B Section

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Compose The Last A Section and a Melody

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPING YOUR MUSICIANSHIP: FINAL PROJECT

View all reviews

About the Developing Your Musicianship Specialization

Developing Your Musicianship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder