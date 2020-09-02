From the Moog analog synthesizers in the 1960s to the contemporary usage of computers, performance controllers, and mobile devices, Electronic Digital Instruments (EDIs) have long been capable of offering artists a new range of musical expression. In this one-of-a-kind course, you'll learn the essential skills you need to perform on an EDI.
Some basic knowledge of music and the ability to work within a Digital Audio Workstation. Students will need access to a DAW and an EDI.
- Electronic Digital Instrument
- Live Looping
- Music
- Performance Technique
- Music Arrangement
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Electronic Music Performance Techniques
Welcome to the course! Here we will cover all the details about the course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.
Drum Patterns
In this first lesson, we will practice several basic drum patterns as well as look at how to create more complex drum tracks for your original songs. We will also discuss how you can program a song into your EDI to discover new ideas. Finally, we will learn how to live loop drum patterns using Ableton Live.
Harmonic Accompaniment
In this second lesson, we will look at how to play harmonic accompaniment on the EDI. We will play through several basic chord progressions and learn to play extended chords such as 7th's and 9th's. Finally, we will practice recording and looping harmonic parts.
Melody and Bass Line
Now that we have learned some basics on the EDI, it is time to start building a composition. In this lesson we will discuss how to develop an interesting bass line as well as how to improvise melodies using the Minor Blues Scale. By the end of the lesson, you will be able to create your own bass line for your original composition and practice improvising melodies on top of it.
Performing an Arrangement
In this lesson we will put together everything we have learned so far to create an arrangement to perform in front of an audience. We will discuss how to create our own sounds on Ableton and we will practice creating arrangements that build and entertain our audience. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to perform your own arrangement.
About the Electronic Music Production Specialization
In the Electronic Music Production specialization, you will learn the tricks of the trade to create high-quality, professional sounding music. You’ll begin by learning about the nature of sound and how a signal flows through a home studio setup. Additionally, you’ll learn how to create your own custom musical sounds through music synthesis. You’ll explore how to record MIDI and real instruments into the flexible and agile Digital Audio Workstation, Ableton Live. You’ll also learn to professionally record, produce, edit, and mix a vocal track with the Grammy-winning producer, Prince Charles Alexander.
