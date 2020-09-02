About this Course

3,084 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Electronic Music Production Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some basic knowledge of music and the ability to work within a Digital Audio Workstation. Students will need access to a DAW and an EDI.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Electronic Digital Instrument
  • Live Looping
  • Music
  • Performance Technique
  • Music Arrangement
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Electronic Music Production Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some basic knowledge of music and the ability to work within a Digital Audio Workstation. Students will need access to a DAW and an EDI.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Electronic Music Performance Techniques

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Drum Patterns

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Harmonic Accompaniment

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Melody and Bass Line

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Performing an Arrangement

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ELECTRONIC MUSIC PERFORMANCE TECHNIQUES

View all reviews

About the Electronic Music Production Specialization

Electronic Music Production

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder