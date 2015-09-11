About this Course

English

What you will learn

  • Navigate Ableton Live

  • Program MIDI drums and instruments

  • Record and edit audio, including working with preexisting audio loops

  • Create a piece of music using MIDI and audio within Ableton Live

Skills you will gain

  • Audio Recording
  • Music Making
  • File Management
  • Ableton
  • MIDI programming
Instructor

Offered by

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Introduction to Ableton Live

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Getting Our Hands Dirty

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 68 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Polishing the Sound

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

The Endless Possibilities

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

