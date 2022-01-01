- Music
- arranging
- Producing
- Songwriting
- Music recording
- Poetry
- Melodic Hooks
- Melody
- Harmony
- Writing
- Audio Recording
- Music Making
Songwriting: Writing, Arranging, and Producing Music Specialization
Write, Arrange, and Produce Your Original Songs. Apply the tools and techniques of songwriting to bring your musical ideas to life.
Offered By
What you will learn
Generate lyrics that effectively convey the emotions you want to express
Create melodies and accompaniment that support your lyrics
Develop balanced arrangements for live and recorded performances
Produce song demos using a DAW
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this specialization, you will engage in various activities to help you make thoughtful decisions about your music. From using effective rhyming schemes to constructing evocative melodies and harmonies, you will refine your musical ideas into a polished song demo.
Learners should have some basic knowledge about musical concepts and song structure. No prior knowledge in song production is required.
Learners should have some basic knowledge about musical concepts and song structure. No prior knowledge in song production is required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Songwriting: Writing the Lyrics
There’s a songwriter lurking somewhere inside you, peeking around corners, wondering if it’s safe to come out. Now it is. This course is an invitation to let your inner songwriter step into the sunlight. All it takes is a simple “yes” and you’ll be climbing that windy hill, marveling at the view.
Songwriting: Writing the Music
If your notebook is full of unused lyrics and you’re struggling to find inspiration for the music, this course is for you. Whether you are an experienced songwriter looking for new ideas or a beginning songwriter learning to read music, this course will lead you to a rich source of songwriting possibilities.
Arranging for Songwriters
You've created a song. You wrote the lyrics, decided on the melody, and maybe even recorded a simple demo. Now what? If you have a basic knowledge of how to use a digital audio workstation (DAW) and are passionate about being a songwriter, this course will help you take your song from a simple recording on your phone to a fully arranged song ready for the recording studio.
Introduction to Ableton Live
The new version of Introduction to Ableton Live featuring Ableton Live 10 will launch on April 20!
Offered by
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.