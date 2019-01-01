Profile

Pat Pattison

Professor

    Bio

    Pat Pattison is a professor at Berklee College of Music and the author of several online courses in songwriting and creative writing offered through the college’s continuing education division, Berklee Online. The courses—Lyric Writing: Tools and Strategies, Lyric Writing: Writing from the Title, Lyric Writing: Writing Lyrics to Music, Creative Writing: Poetry, and Creative Writing: Finding Your Voice—are instructor-led and offered four times each year to anyone, anywhere in the world. Pat’s former students include Grammy-award-winning artists John Mayer, Gillian Welch, and Tom Hambridge. In addition to teaching, Pat is the author of four books on songwriting, including Songwriting without Boundaries, Writing Better Lyrics, The Essential Guide to Lyric Form and Structure, and The Essential Guide to Rhyming. He has written over 50 articles on songwriting for various magazines and blogs and presents clinics for songwriters around the world.

    Courses

    Composición de canciones

    Songwriting: Writing the Lyrics

    Proyecto final de Músico moderno

    Produção final do músico moderno

    Composição: Escrevendo a letra

