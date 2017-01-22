About this Course

Beginner Level

There is no prior experience or knowledge required to enroll in this course.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and identify the point of view, form, and the "who, what, where, when, and how" in a song

  • Identify whether a lyric is stable or unstable through the use of line lengths, number of lines, stressed and unstressed syllables, and melody

  • Utilize the various rhyming techniques to evoke specific emotions in a song and define the difference between Assonance and Consonance rhyme

  • Use phrasing to clarify your ideas

Skills you will gain

  • Music
  • Music recording
  • Poetry
  • Songwriting
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Welcome to Songwriting: Writing the Lyrics

Week
2

Week 2

The Journey of the Song

Week
3

Week 3

Stopping and Going

Week
4

Week 4

Sonic GPS—Mapping Your Song with Rhyme

