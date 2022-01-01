- Music production
The Singer Songwriter Specialization
Write, perform, and record original music. Learn how to transform your ideas and emotions into songs that are uniquely you
Offered By
What you will learn
The basics of playing the guitar, including chords, scales, strumming and picking patterns.
How to sing in your preferred genre and style healthfully, using proper breathing and vocal techniques.
Basic songwriting tools and techniques to augment your songwriting.
How to record, edit, and mix music productions that include MIDI and audio to create professional sounding recordings of your music.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In the first course of this specialization, Guitar for Beginners, you will play a song using a lead sheet from start to finish. In Singing Popular Music, you will hone your style and perform a song. By the end of Songwriting: Writing the Lyrics, you will have completed an original song. Finally, you will produce and record your original music using real instruments and MIDI in Introduction to Ableton Live.
A love of music and desire to write and perform original music
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Guitar for Beginners
Grasp the essentials needed to begin playing acoustic or electric guitar. You'll learn an easy approach to get you playing quickly, through a combination of exploring the instrument, performance technique, and basic music theory.
Singing Popular Music
You've been studying the greats, working on improving your vocal skills, and building vocal technique. Now it's time to take the next step in your singing career to shine as a vocalist. Singing Popular Music provides you with the essential skills to define your own unique vocal style and sing healthfully. The course begins with devices to support and alter your sound including vowel quality, tone production, and breathing techniques. From there, you will learn how to use techniques like mix voice and belting in contemporary singing styles. Then you'll take a cover song and make it your own. Upon successful completion of this course, you will be able to confidently and healthfully sing in your desired vocal style as well as understand how you can alter your singing to match other contemporary styles.
Songwriting: Writing the Lyrics
There’s a songwriter lurking somewhere inside you, peeking around corners, wondering if it’s safe to come out. Now it is. This course is an invitation to let your inner songwriter step into the sunlight. All it takes is a simple “yes” and you’ll be climbing that windy hill, marveling at the view.
Introduction to Ableton Live
The new version of Introduction to Ableton Live featuring Ableton Live 10 will launch on April 20!
Offered by
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
