Born in the UK and raised in the West Indies, Thaddeus Hogarth is a Professor in the Guitar Department. A two-time winner of the Independent Music Award for R&B/Blues, he has been a prominent guitar/chromatic harmonica player singer-songwriter on the New England music scene since graduating from Berklee in 1988. He leads the Thaddeus Hogarth Collective. Thaddeus and his band have shared the bill or stage with such legends as Tower of Power, Average White Band, Fred Wesley, Bernie Worrell, Ernie Isley, Donald Harrison, Steve Kimock, James Montgomery and Johnny Winter. He was one of 24 acts selected to represent Bose nationwide for the launch of their live music amplification technology. His collaborations include Grammy Award nominee, and reggae legend, Sister Carol. Before his solo career, Thaddeus was the principal singer-songwriter/guitarist for Boston's own award-winning Heavy Metal Horns ('90-'94), known for their heavy-hitting, funk-rock grooves and full brass sound. Hogarth has produced and released 7 solo CDs and a live concert DVD. He is the author of "Funk-Rock/R&B Guitar: Creative Solos, Grooves & Sounds" and "Berklee Chromatic Harmonica Method: Foundations for Jazz" on the Berklee Press. For Berklee on-line, he has authored "Funk-Rock/R&B Guitar Soloing" and his Berklee/Coursera course, "Introduction To Guitar" has enrollment surpassing 550,000. Thaddeus' music and voice can be heard worldwide in full-length and independent short feature films, commercial television, PBS, and MTV. Billboard Magazine describes Hogarth's music as "Soul Terra Firma," and the Boston Globe called him a "guitar virtuoso."