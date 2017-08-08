Grasp the essentials needed to begin playing acoustic or electric guitar. You'll learn an easy approach to get you playing quickly, through a combination of exploring the instrument, performance technique, and basic music theory.
About this Course
What you will learn
Identify string names and numbers and read music notation, tablature, chord block diagrams, and fretboard maps
Practice picking, finger picking, and strumming patterns
Play various chords including major and minor triads, open, barre, and pose chords
Read and play a lead sheet
Skills you will gain
- Tablature
- Music notation
- Guitar scales
- Guitar chords
- Guitar
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Introduction to Guitar
Welcome to Guitar for Beginners! Before you begin the course, we will cover all the details about the course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your Berklee massive online course.
Acoustic / Electric Guitar and the Basics
In this first lesson, we will take things slow. We will focus on how to choose the right guitar for you and what accessories are essential for any guitar player. We'll also learn the parts of the guitar and get you comfortable with your instrument.
Getting Started: Fundamental Guitar Skills
In this lesson, you will learn how to tune and you will start playing your instrument from the ground up! Be patient and remember: focus on being accurate and play in consistent time with your metronome. These things are far more important than playing with speed.
The Twelve Half Steps and Basic Notation
While you don’t need to be an expert on music theory to play guitar, it is important to know the basic building blocks of music. With this understanding, music will no longer be shrouded in mystery or complexity. This lesson presents fundamental musical ideas in a fun, non-intimidating way.
Scales: Construction and Fingerings
In this lesson, you will dig into scales. Don’t be intimidated. Some of you may have heard of, or practiced, scales. It might have been during piano lessons. Most likely it wasn’t very exciting for you. Hopefully you'll find the approach to scales in lesson 4 much easier and even fun.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.64%
- 4 stars12.66%
- 3 stars1.84%
- 2 stars0.78%
- 1 star1.05%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GUITAR FOR BEGINNERS
Really a good course for beginners. Helps you swim in the vastness of music and guides you gently towards the deep end. I'll advise every aspiring guitarist to do this course.
It is very explicative and involving. Access to a community with other guitar learners helps you to overcome the difficulties. I would like to have closer contact with the professor.
If you want to learn guitar no matter which guitar you want to learn acoustic or electric if you are a beginner then quickly join this course it will really help you to upgrade your skills in guitar.
Amazing course for a beginner and someone who want to pick it up after a long break. I would suggest this for people who has sufficient experience with the instrument. The tutor is really amazing.
