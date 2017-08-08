About this Course

What you will learn

  • Identify string names and numbers and read music notation, tablature, chord block diagrams, and fretboard maps

  • Practice picking, finger picking, and strumming patterns

  • Play various chords including major and minor triads, open, barre, and pose chords

  • Read and play a lead sheet

Skills you will gain

  • Tablature
  • Music notation
  • Guitar scales
  • Guitar chords
  • Guitar
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Introduction to Guitar

1 hour to complete
5 readings
4 hours to complete

Acoustic / Electric Guitar and the Basics

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Getting Started: Fundamental Guitar Skills

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Twelve Half Steps and Basic Notation

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Scales: Construction and Fingerings

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

