About this Course

14,218 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
How to Play Guitar Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should complete "Guitar for Beginners" before enrolling in this course.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Play scales in a moveable open position

  • Identify and play major, minor, diminished, and augmented arpeggios

  • Add rhythmic timing to arpeggios and strumming to enhance your playing

Skills you will gain

  • Tablature
  • Music notation
  • Guitar scales
  • Guitar chords
  • Guitar
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
How to Play Guitar Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should complete "Guitar for Beginners" before enrolling in this course.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(3,376 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Guitar Scales and Chord Progressions!

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Scales

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Arpeggios

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Chords and Progressions

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Rhythm

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GUITAR SCALES AND CHORD PROGRESSIONS

View all reviews

About the How to Play Guitar Specialization

How to Play Guitar

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder