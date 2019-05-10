JJ
Feb 9, 2022
The Guitar Scale and Chord Progressions class was fantastic! So far, I have enjoyed two extremely rewarding and satisfying classes on the guitar, and look forward to the next class.
SS
Dec 20, 2021
A great course which has something to offer to guitar players of all levels and this course really provides a strong foundation to your scales and chord progressions and a lot more.
May 10, 2019
I play guitar for 15 years and yet I found useful info in this course. Really good for beginners!!!
Dec 31, 2018
Does not feel like a higher education course at all. There is very little content or theory, and I don't feel like the teacher talks to me like I'm an adult.
The content "is" useful, but really not enough to justify paying for it... especially with all the resources available online.
Please, MOOCs need higher quality content if we ever want it to be taken seriously.
Apr 18, 2020
This course has helped me to learn the scales and major chord patterns (major, minor, diminished &augmented). Thanks a lot to Amanda and the team !!
Jan 27, 2020
Loved this course! Great for intermediate guitarists. I'm a self-taught guitarist. I've been playing for ten years, but really needed this course to brush up on somethings that my beginner skills needed to outgrow.
Jun 28, 2020
A good course for a guitarist who knows its basics. The professor taught really well. The course content was also apt and carefully constructed. Overall a good course.
May 19, 2020
I'm playing guitar with no formal education and I found this lesson very helpful, inspiring and fun.
Thank you Amanda and coursera crew. Keep up the good work!
May 13, 2020
Amazing quality of content and order of learning things worked perfectly. Loved the final submission at the end also. Thank you for such a great course.
Oct 29, 2018
very useful if you play guitar or want to learn a solid base of basics
thanks Amanda Monaco from Berlkee College of Music
Nov 22, 2019
A very good introduction to guitar scales and chord progressions if you are not familiar with those. It is good for beginners or experienced guitar player who want to learn the theory. I hope there will be a more advanced one soon.
Jun 5, 2020
Great course if you are coming from the begginers course of the how to play guitar specialization. I'm really pleased with the material and the way Amanda explains things, she is fun and the information comes in bite size videos. I missed some more downloadable theory but if you get the Berklee e-book you will find quite a lot in there.
Aug 17, 2020
Excellent, very helpful, the instructor was fantastic, I learned a lot. Would appreciate more examples of putting it all together. I enjoyed the process, even with my busy schedule.
Jan 3, 2019
Great course for beginners. You can learn a very important knowledge to be familiar with guitar basics. I highly recomend this course.
Jun 12, 2020
A fine opportunity to slow down and pay attention to important details in guitar technique. Great material, excellently presented.
Nov 25, 2018
Great run through scales , chord progressions & arpeggios whether experienced & reviewing your skills or just getting started.
Apr 26, 2020
Excellent Course! Enjoyed the course very much. I learned a lot in this informative course.
Highly recommend it.
Apr 23, 2020
Very good and clear introductory course on guitar chords strumming, melody and progressions!
May 2, 2020
Guitar Scales and Chord Progressions is encouraging 4-week video-course series with a peer to peer community. The course reminded to use the metronome beats to keep the tempo, to focus on accuracy over speed (to play slow), encouraged to make mistakes. The instruction videos were clear to understand and setting week goals kept motivating to continue. It was nice to read other students comments and analyze self-progress in every week. Most rememberable were arpeggios and 12-bar blues. Also opportunity to study theory along with practice. It´s a great way to pick up the instrument and commit to practice regularly.
Dec 3, 2020
This course is great for the beginning guitarist who wants to go further in terms of guitar skill and theory. Get your fingers ready for the exercises especially with the scales as you might need to stretch them more than you are used to. All the hard work will definitely pay off at the end of this great course. Hope you join in and enjoy the course as I did.
Jun 8, 2020
This foundational course was so clear and well presented. The confidence I gained in my musicianship is enormously important. I'm so grateful that I found it. Seriously, Amanda Monaco is so smart, and so clear that it was easy for me to feel smart, and to 'get it'. Thank you. so very much.
Nov 2, 2020
Great Course, it's a natural progression from, " Guitar for Beginners" class. It keeps the ball rolling, so to speak, piggybacking on everything you learned in the beginner course- taking you to the next level, and starting your foray into playing up the neck. Highly recommend!
Nov 21, 2019
This was everything I wanted in a guitar theory course. The instructor was very clear in her presentations. It was also very helpful that she demonstrated her lectures very slowly so they could be easily followed. I have material for many, many months.
Mar 14, 2022
I learned a lot in this course specifically I like to emphasize the barre chord experience. In the past I tried to avoid them as much as I could and get away with the open chords.
Also the chord progression fell onto fruitful grounds.
Thank you,
Achim
Jan 9, 2022
i would like to thank professor Amanda Monaco, for the effort and time that herself and staff put in to make this course possible for all of her students.we all have learned so much thank everyone.and may she continue her good work.
Dec 20, 2021
This is a great course to learn arpeggios, gaining confidence in playing solos, creating melodies. Truly amazing! Very easy to follow and the teaching is very clear. I learned so much in just 4 weeks. Definitely worth every penny.
Jun 3, 2021
So uch informative course which enhance guitar playing skill to next level. Scale, Chords progrations and arpeggios are very important as a guitar player and in this course it has been taught by very easy and practical manner.