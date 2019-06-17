About this Course

28,035 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Developing Your Musicianship Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Construct, sing and play scales such as the major scale and the minor pentatonic scale.

  • Aurally identify major 2nd, major 3rd, perfect 4th, perfect 5th, major 6th, and major 7th intervals

  • Construct and play triads and 7th chords

  • Compose a I-IV-V chord progression in the key of C Major and create a chord chart

Skills you will gain

  • Aurally identify chords
  • Piano
  • Read lead sheets
  • Aurally identify musical intervals
  • Read music notation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Developing Your Musicianship Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(15,752 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Developing Your Musicianship

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

The Major Scale

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Major and Minor Triads

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Minor Pentatonic Scale

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Major and Dominant Seventh Chords

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPING YOUR MUSICIANSHIP

View all reviews

About the Developing Your Musicianship Specialization

Developing Your Musicianship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder