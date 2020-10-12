After a tremendous response from learners on Coursera, Berklee Online has created a Developing Your Musicianship specialization, and this course is the third course in the series. If you have a general understanding of music theory or if you have completed Developing Your Musicianship I and II, this course will continue to help you understand musical concepts, enabling you to create and perform contemporary music. Taught by Berklee College of Music professor George W. Russell, Jr., the course includes four lessons that delve into an intermediate level of harmony and ear training.
This course is part of the Developing Your Musicianship Specialization
Students should complete "Developing Your Musicianship" and Musicianship: chord Charts, Diatonic Chords, and Minor Keys" before enrolling.
Describe Chord tensions and their role
Describe The concept of Harmonic Function
Aurally identify chord progressions and chord qualities
Identify Modal Interchange chords in a composition
- Piano
- Music
- Performance
- Music composition
- Music theory
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Welcome to Musicianship: Harmonic Function, Modal Interchange, and Tensions
Welcome to Musicianship: Musicianship: Harmonic Function, Modal Interchange, and Tensions (also known as Developing Your Musicianship III)! Here we will cover all the details about the course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your course experience.
Lesson 1
This week, we will explore the key of Eb Major and B minor. We will also learn about chord tensions and harmonic function, or, in other words, how chords function within a tonal center. We will continue to develop our ears by aurally identifying chord progressions and chord qualities.
Lesson 2
This week, we will explore learn a new chord progression, the I II- V I. If you took Developing Your Musicianship, you may remember the VII-7b5, but this week, we'll learn about diminished chords. We'll also continue to train our ears to hear chord progressions and qualities.
Lesson 3
This week, we will explore the concept of modal interchange, or borrowing chords from a parallel tonality. We'll also learn a new chord progression that showcases modal interchange, the bVI bVII I progression. Finally, we will continue to train our ears to hear chord progressions and qualities.
Lesson 4
This last lesson will focus on preparing you for your final course project: writing and performing a 16-bar song. We will run through a brief overview of the concepts you have learned over the past few weeks that you will be able to apply when you complete your project. We will also learn about suspended chords and we will continue our ear training practice.
IT WAS IMMENSE PLEASURE LEARNING THIS COURSE.ONLY THE PEER GRADED ASSIGNMENT TAKES A LOT OF TIME.IF THAT PROBLEM WAS SOLVED THIS COURSE IS AN EXCELLENT COURSE!
This course was awesome. I've already finished all lessons and BTW, this professor is a genius. Please ensure that my regards get to him. Thank you!!!!
Beautiful. Thank you for giving out such a high end teaching method for so little. I could afford it! Peace!
Really fun and descriptive !! I hope Berklee keeps doing this course beacuase they are awesome !
About the Developing Your Musicianship Specialization
Nurture your love for, and understanding of, music with this specialization. Learn the fundamentals of music theory, including major and minor tonalities, chord scales, song forms, and chord qualities. You’ll also practice training your ear to hear and recognize various intervals, chord progressions, and chord qualities. For the Capstone project, you will directly apply the knowledge you’ve gained to write and perform a short musical composition. This specialization begins with the basics of music and builds to more advanced concepts, providing you the knowledge you need to improve your skills as a musician.
