About this Course

6,392 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Developing Your Musicianship Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should complete "Developing Your Musicianship" and Musicianship: chord Charts, Diatonic Chords, and Minor Keys" before enrolling.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe Chord tensions and their role

  • Describe The concept of Harmonic Function

  • Aurally identify chord progressions and chord qualities

  • Identify Modal Interchange chords in a composition

Skills you will gain

  • Piano
  • Music
  • Performance
  • Music composition
  • Music theory
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Developing Your Musicianship Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should complete "Developing Your Musicianship" and Musicianship: chord Charts, Diatonic Chords, and Minor Keys" before enrolling.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,922 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Musicianship: Harmonic Function, Modal Interchange, and Tensions

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Lesson 1

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Lesson 2

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Lesson 3

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Lesson 4

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MUSICIANSHIP: TENSIONS, HARMONIC FUNCTION, AND MODAL INTERCHANGE

View all reviews

About the Developing Your Musicianship Specialization

Developing Your Musicianship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder