Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

I recommended you have a basic knowledge of music notation prior to starting this course. Specific details are provided in the first week.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyze the relationship between the technical details and aesthetics of music.

  • Explore how culture, psychology, physics, formal context, and a sense of play all shape musical language.

  • Discover ways in which music theory may be relevant to enjoying, communicating a love for, and performing music.

  • Demonstrate confidence in the kind of musical self-analysis that can help you develop your own musical ideas.

Skills you will gain

  • Music
  • Classical Music
  • Jazz
  • Music composition
  • Music theory
California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

14 minutes to complete

Course Overview

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 9 readings
5 hours to complete

Melodic Structures: Lines, Shapes, and Simple Modes

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 93 min), 11 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Melodic Structures: Simplicity, Repetition, and Change

7 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 140 min), 8 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Combining Pitches: Consonance and Dissonance

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 136 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Cadences and Basic Harmonic Function

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 108 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM APPROACHING MUSIC THEORY: MELODIC FORMS AND SIMPLE HARMONY

