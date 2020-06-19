About this Course

23,261 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Michigan State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(5,666 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Basic Materials: Overview, Tonality, Notation

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Scales, Keys, and Intervals

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 81 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Rhythm and Meter

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Chords, Triads, and Harmony

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GETTING STARTED WITH MUSIC THEORY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder