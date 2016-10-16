This course, revised in 2022, will introduce you to the theory of music, providing you with the skills needed to read and write Western music notation, as well as to understand, analyse, and listen informedly.
- Scales
- Notation
- Harmony
- Rhythm
- Chords
Pitches, Scales, Modes and Chords
Keys, Minor Scales, Intervals and Clefs
Rhythm and Form
Harmony 1: Functional Harmony
The course was very good and the instructors excellent. I played trumpet and bass so I was able to keep up in the beginning, but it became progressively more challenging. Well done.
As a Buzzok player and a software engineer, this course encourages me to play on my instrument differently and to think in a new web application for music discipline !! Thank you very much
A very challenging course, particularly in the last couple of weeks, but very rewarding. The instructors have produced an excellent set of video lessons, plus supporting materials.
Excellent course - taught very clearly with a series of competent and good lecturers. Exams and questions, as well as resources provided help with the learning process.
