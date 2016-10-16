About this Course

113,941 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Scales
  • Notation
  • Harmony
  • Rhythm
  • Chords
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(45,675 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Pitches, Scales, Modes and Chords

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Keys, Minor Scales, Intervals and Clefs

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Rhythm and Form

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Harmony 1: Functional Harmony

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF MUSIC THEORY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder