John is a Scottish organist, conductor, early music scholar, and music educator based in Edinburgh. From 1988 to 2014, he was Senior Lecturer in Music at the University of Edinburgh, teaching harmony, counterpoint, keyboard skills, history and performance practice. John is the Edinburgh City Organist and the University Organist at the University of Edinburgh. He is also involved with the preservation, expansion and demonstration to the public of the collection of early keyboard instruments at St Cecilia's Hall Concert Room and Museum in Edinburgh. Dr Kitchen MBE is known for his extensive recording portfolio of organ music, and his research and demonstration of historical keyboard instruments.