Profile

Dr John Philip Kitchen MBE

Edinburgh City Organist

Bio

John is a Scottish organist, conductor, early music scholar, and music educator based in Edinburgh. From 1988 to 2014, he was Senior Lecturer in Music at the University of Edinburgh, teaching harmony, counterpoint, keyboard skills, history and performance practice. John is the Edinburgh City Organist and the University Organist at the University of Edinburgh. He is also involved with the preservation, expansion and demonstration to the public of the collection of early keyboard instruments at St Cecilia's Hall Concert Room and Museum in Edinburgh. Dr Kitchen MBE is known for his extensive recording portfolio of organ music, and his research and demonstration of historical keyboard instruments.

Courses

Fundamentals of Music Theory

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder