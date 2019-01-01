Eli is part of the learning technology team at Edinburgh College of Art (ECA) supporting academic and support staff to deliver the University teaching programmes. Originally studying Music Technology, Eli discovered a passion for teaching and learning well after leaving education which then led to a change in career. She received a Guinness world record and appeared on CNN for her work in a programme she led to increase the digital skills of senior citizens (silver surfers). Since then, she has worked in both private and public sectors designing and delivering online learning and classroom based teaching around digital education.