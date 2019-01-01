Profile

Dr Thomas Butler

Affiliate Tutor

Bio

Tom is a Teaching Fellow in Music at the University of Edinburgh. He is a Glasgow-based composer whose work often includes extra-musical elements such as video, still images, lighting effects and theatrical gestures, which are used to explore themes of sustainability, technology, authority and illusion. He is Musical Director of new music group Ensemble Thing. Recent work includes: Sandglass, a commission from Sound Festival and DanceLive; Aeolian Survey, conceived on a residency at the Banff Centre, Alberta; and Lament for cellist Robert Irvine's recent CD on Delphian Records.

Courses

Fundamentals of Music Theory

