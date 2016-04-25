About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 66 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Art History
  • Music
  • Chord
  • History
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

What Is Music?

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

How Music Works, it's Magic.

8 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 147 min), 1 reading, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

The Sound of Music

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 142 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Music Back in the Day

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 125 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

