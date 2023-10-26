Dartmouth College
Introduction to Italian Opera
Dartmouth College

Introduction to Italian Opera

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Steve Swayne

Instructor: Steve Swayne

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

33 hours to complete
3 weeks at 11 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

18 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

This module utilizes Mozart’s opera Le Nozze di Figaro to explore opera and close listening in detail.

What's included

7 videos9 readings5 quizzes8 discussion prompts

This module introduces you to the origin of opera. It also utilizes Monteverdi's L’Orfeo to distinguish different styles in opera from one era to another.

What's included

8 videos2 readings6 quizzes8 discussion prompts

This module discusses the purpose of specific operatic conventions in the overture, arias, recitative, finales, choruses, cantabile-cabaletta, and instrumental interludes. It also utilizes various approaches on how music conveys the drama.

What's included

12 videos2 readings2 quizzes7 discussion prompts

This module introduces you to the bel canto era in Italian Opera. It also utilizes Rossini's Il barbiere di Siviglia to explore the bel canto style.

What's included

3 videos1 reading2 quizzes9 discussion prompts

This module discusses the contribution of Giuseppi Verdi in the bel canto era. It also gives you an understanding of Verdi’s influence from Rossini’s work.

What's included

3 videos2 readings2 quizzes10 discussion prompts

This module discusses how Puccini and his contemporaries challenge history and conventions in Italian opera. It also discusses his presence in the regular repertoire of Italian opera.

What's included

4 videos4 readings1 quiz9 discussion prompts

What's included

2 readings

Instructor

Steve Swayne
Dartmouth College
2 Courses492 learners

Offered by

Dartmouth College

Recommended if you're interested in Music and Art

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions