In this course, you’ll be introduced to sonata form; how it works, where it came from, and how sonatas are put together as multi-movement compositions. We will analyze the early history of the piano sonata and discover the important early masters of this style (Scarlatti, CPE Bach, Haydn, and Mozart). You’ll then investigate the relationship between the keyboard instruments of the time and the musical style, and be able to differentiate between Baroque, Galant, and Classical styles.
This course is part of the Exploring Piano Literature: The Piano Sonata Specialization
University of Michigan
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Setting the Stage
In the first week, you'll be introduced to the course structure and to the fundamentals surrounding sonata form and the history of the genre.
Week 2: Dawn of the Sonata
In this week, we'll learn more about the dawn of the solo keyboard sonata: its origins, influences, and some of the early composers. You'll also be introduced to various keyboard instruments of the period that influenced compositional style, including the harpsichord, clavichord, and some early pianos.
Viennese Classics: Haydn and Mozart
This week discusses Haydn and Mozart, emphasizing their social-cultural context, patterns in their output of keyboard sonatas, and comparing and contrasting their styles. It also introduces the Viennese and English pianos that were popular in this period.
Conclusion and Optional Honors Project
For more advanced learners, an Honors Formal Analysis is available in this final week (not required for completion of the course).
About the Exploring Piano Literature: The Piano Sonata Specialization
In this 3-course specialization, learners will analyze important passages and components of the piano sonata repertoire, while gaining a solid knowledge of the sonata’s inner workings and a better sense of historical developments in the genre. Across the series, learners will dive into compositions by Scarlatti, CPE Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Brahms, Chopin, Liszt, Scriabin, Medtner, Rachmaninov, Prokofiev, and others.
