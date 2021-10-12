Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Piano Sonata: Origins to Mozart by University of Michigan
About the Course
In this course, you’ll be introduced to sonata form; how it works, where it came from, and how sonatas are put together as multi-movement compositions. We will analyze the early history of the piano sonata and discover the important early masters of this style (Scarlatti, CPE Bach, Haydn, and Mozart). You’ll then investigate the relationship between the keyboard instruments of the time and the musical style, and be able to differentiate between Baroque, Galant, and Classical styles.
This course was filmed at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, among other locations, to showcase the depth of the sonata repertoire and the instruments that contributed to its history....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for The Piano Sonata: Origins to Mozart