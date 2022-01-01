Serious pianists and musicians earning degrees should have this level of competence. Inquisitive hobbyists will want to converse in this detail.
Exploring Piano Literature: The Piano Sonata Specialization
Discover the Piano Sonata. Identify, analyze, and relate the parts: inhabit the composer’s workshop and understand how masterworks are built.
What you will learn
Identify specific historical time periods in which the popularity of sonatas increases or decreases and the reasons behind these trends.
Identify sonata form
Recognize the most influential pieces in the sonata repertoire.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This course series provides a spectrum of opportunities for novice and seasoned piano literature enthusiasts. More advanced learners will perform a guided analysis of piano sonata movements, identifying the key component parts, and observing the kinds of motivic connections that unify the work and grant it a stature beyond the simple following of a recipe. Learners will participate in discussion forums to contribute their personal experiences and tastes to debate larger questions of style, history, and instrumentation in these celebrated works.
Serious pianists and musicians earning degrees should have this level of competence. Inquisitive hobbyists will want to converse in this detail.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
The Piano Sonata: Origins to Mozart
In this course, you’ll be introduced to sonata form; how it works, where it came from, and how sonatas are put together as multi-movement compositions. We will analyze the early history of the piano sonata and discover the important early masters of this style (Scarlatti, CPE Bach, Haydn, and Mozart). You’ll then investigate the relationship between the keyboard instruments of the time and the musical style, and be able to differentiate between Baroque, Galant, and Classical styles.
The Piano Sonata: Beethoven and the Romantics
In this course, learners will review sonata form and learn how the piano sonata was taken to new heights by Ludwig van Beethoven. We’ll discover together how the generation that followed interpreted Beethoven’s achievements and put them into practice in their own unique ways. From there, we will explore the “War of the Romantics”: the variety of formal structures for Romantic sonatas (both traditional and progressive) and the major repertoire of this era. You’ll hear some of the important pianos of the time, and understand the differences between Viennese and English/French traditions of piano music.
The Piano Sonata: Russian and 20th-21st Century Composers
In this course, you’ll review sonata form and learn how the piano sonata was revitalized in the 20th century, with a particular attention to composers from Russia, where the sonata was an especially popular and successful genre. You’ll study some of the most influential piano sonatas of the 20th century, in both Neo-Classical and avant-garde styles. This course will also expose you to a variety of lesser-known and more recent compositions, showing how the piano sonata genre continues to expand and to thrive.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
