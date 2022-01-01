Free
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Culture, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Data Management, Creativity, Big Data, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Data Analysis
4.7
(131 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Interactive Design, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Computer Graphics, Graph Theory, Graphic Design, BlockChain, Virtual Reality, Combinatorics, Biology, Strategy, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Finance, Music, Sales
4.3
(637 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Universitat Pompeu Fabra of Barcelona
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Algorithms, Analysis, General Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Programming, Computer Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematics
4.8
(276 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Bayesian Statistics, Big Data, Communication, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Convolutional Neural Network, Data Management, Deep Learning, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Optimization, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Modeling, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(132.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Classical music is an instrumental style of music, played with various wood, brass, and percussion instruments by a large group of musicians. The music is characterized with a regal style, as it is associated with formal national events. Classical music is often hard to define, but most people can pick it out when they hear it.
The most traditional form of classical music is usually referred to as the music made in the late 1700s and early 1800s. This music was made popular by skilled composers like Austrians Joseph Haydn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and German composer Ludwig Van Beethoven.
The main instruments used to perform classical music include woodwinds (flute, piccolo, oboe, clarinet, English horn), brass instruments (trumpet, tuba, French horn), string instruments (violins, cellos), and percussion instruments. Combining these instruments in a group creates a symphonic orchestra. Adding vocals to this ensemble can produce elements of opera to this music.
It's important to learn about classical music for the benefits it gives to you as a listener. Regular exposure to classical music can stimulate brain activities and gene activity, studies have shown. Classical music also helps you formulate patterns of music in your head, from the recurring patterns found in classical pieces.
Listening to classical music is like entering into a new world, filled with wondrous highs and deep, sorrowful lows. You also can learn about history and tradition when you learn about classical music and its composers. A certain beauty of melody, drama, and solemnity found in classical music awaits those who pursue it in the modern world.
You may even be gifted to play classical music on an instrument. Doing so can help increase your creativity and help you to think in creative, new ways.
Yes, there are careers available in classical music. You can be a musician playing in an orchestra. There are also careers in managing orchestras, running events that hold concerts, and jobs in recording classical music.
When the coronavirus hit in 2020, classical music ceased to be performed in orchestras around the world for a while. However, the listening, study, and understanding of classical music has grown.
In fact, the British Phonographic Institute revealed in 2020 that more younger listeners were streaming classical music on their devices. A joint report showed that young listeners aged 18-25 amounted to more than a third of all classical music streams in the past year. Additionally, those under 35 years old increased their classical music streams by more than 15 percent as well in the past 12 months.
Yes, you can learn much about classical music, its history, and its antecedents from online courses. There are varied programs offered online in which you can dive as deep as you'd like into this brave new world.
The field of classical music is enrichening, with options to take an introduction to classical music, or proceed right into an in-depth study of classical music composition.