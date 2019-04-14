About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Chinese (Simplified)

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

音乐的史纲与音乐的风格

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

音乐的空间与音乐的时间

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

20世纪西方音乐的多元新秩序特征

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 29 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

世纪末情结下的法国音乐：德彪西与拉威尔

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 60 min)

