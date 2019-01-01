2007年任教于北京大学艺术学院音乐系，复旦大学中文系文艺学博士后，中央音乐学院西方音乐历史博士，音乐人类学硕士，钢琴艺术表演与教学学士。崇尚大学之长、贵在综合，艺术养心、音乐化人之教育理念；倡导消弭专业界限、音乐与多学科交叉互补之治学思路，研究领域涉及音乐史学、音乐美学、音乐人类学、电影音乐、音乐聆听技能训练、音乐欣赏、钢琴演奏、中国音乐表演等领域，多次赴国外讲学交流，举办各类音乐活动。公开发表文字逾40余万，代表作品《20世纪西方音乐中的“中国因素”》（北京大学人文社科成果二等奖）、《约翰·凯奇音乐美学思想研究》、《聆听贝多芬》、《马勒<大地之歌>研究》（编）、《西方音乐史教程》（合著）、《西方后现代音乐研究新动向》、《困境中的抉择：中国风格》、《无声》（译著）等。先后开设《音乐与文化专题系列研究》、《20世纪西方音乐》、《大师电影创作中的音乐研究》、《音乐学原典研读》、《钢琴音乐实践与理论》、《中国音乐理论与实践》、《西方音乐通史》、《中国传统音乐文化研究》（英文）等课程。曾获中国优秀博士后、北京大学教学优秀奖、北京大学优秀班主任一等奖、北京大学优秀德育奖、北京大学青年教师教学技能演示大赛人文社科组一等奖第一名、北京市青年教师教学基本功大赛人文社科组一等奖第一名，全国青年教师教学基本功大赛二等奖，首都劳动奖章等。目前正致力于《20世纪西方音乐》、《电影音乐》、《中国传统音乐》（中英文）等教材与专著的研究与写作。
2009年春，毕明辉以义工身份加入北京大学中乐学社（前身笛箫学社），出任指导教师与民族管弦乐团指挥至今，在帮助学社参与北大众多校园学术、公益、传习活动之外，先后指导“弦动“、“云之南”、“五周年社庆”、“喜洋洋新年音乐会”、“‘乐以化学’国际化学年专庆音乐会”、“‘乐以感恩’北京论坛之夜专场音乐会、“‘跨越时空的交汇’北大中乐与台大薰风国乐团联合音乐会”、“‘中乐之声’爱丁堡大学音乐会”、“‘中国之声’爱丁堡皇家教堂音乐会”等演出。2012年，中乐学社校园音乐活动被正式立为北京大学系列课程《中国音乐理论与实践》。同年，该社获得北京大学学生活动最高奖“创新奖”。
Dr. Bryan Minghui BI, PhD (Musicology, Central Conservatory of Music), Post-PhD (Fudan University), associate professor at Peking University, School of Arts since 2007. He firmly believes in teaching beyond the professional field of music and advocates cross faculty learning. His area of research includes
the history of music, musical aesthetics, anthropology of music, film music, music hearing and performance techniques etc. He has also been involved in lecturing and sharing overseas, as well as in the organization of various activities related to music.
Some of his works include Chinese Characteristics in Western Music in the 20th Century (Shanghai Conservatory of Music Press, Shanghai, 2007), The Study on John Cage's Music Aesthetics (Central Conservatory of Music Press, 2011), Enjoying the Music of L. V. Beethoven (Anhui Wenyi Publishing House, 2011) etc, and the courses offered by him include The Study on Culture and Music in Cross Discipline Issues, The Study on Film Music, The History of Music Instruments, The Source Reading on Musicology, The Study onFilm Music in Masterpieces, The Enjoyment of Music, Western Music in the 20th Century, The Study on Traditional Chinese Music (English), Piano Training Minor, etc.
Dr. BI was awarded the Chinese Outstanding Post Doctorate, Peking University Outstanding Teaching Award, Peking University Most Outstanding Class Tutor Award, and came in first for both the Peking University Young Teachers' Education Skills Display Competition and Peking Young Teachers' Education Skills Competition. Currently, he is working on textbooks and research works like 20th Century Western Music, Film Music, Chinese Traditional Music (English) etc.
Dr. BI became voluntary director at the Peking University Chinese Music Institute (previously known as the Society for Di and Xiao) in spring of 2009, and has been their teacher mentor and conductor since then. In helping the institute with its campus services in academic, public-welfare and musicianship development activities, Dr. BI has successively participated inconcerts including Vibrating of the Heartstring, Sounds of the Southwest, Exultation: the Fifth Anniversary Celebration of the Society of Di and Xiao, Radiant with Happiness and Joy, Music and Joy in Chemistry in celebration of the international year of chemistry 2011, The Night of Beijing Forum 2011, Confluence of Times and Spaces: Joint Concert of PKUCMI and NTUCO, The Sound of PKUCMI in Reid Concert Hall and The Sound of China in Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh, Scotland. In 2012, the routine campus activities of PKUCMI has been granted as a selective course in Peking University named as “Theory and Practice of Chinese Music”. Meanwhile, the institute was also awarded the Innovation Award, the highest award in Peking University for students’ campus activities.