About this Course

4,042 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Sydney

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Technology in (music) education

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 57 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Aliens

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Inspiring Research

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

The good news

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE PLACE OF MUSIC IN 21ST CENTURY EDUCATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder