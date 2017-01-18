What do children need from education now, and in the future? How is technology best used in teaching and learning? How can innovative approaches to education be reconciled with established, traditional ones? What does student-centred learning really mean?
Our excellence in research and teaching makes the University of Sydney one of the top universities in Australia and highly ranked among the best universities in the world. In 2020, we were ranked second in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings, and first in Australia in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Technology in (music) education
What does music education look like with and without technology?
Aliens
Hein: "Why does classroom music seem alien?"
Inspiring Research
If we can learn music from the cloud, do we need music teachers?
The good news
What opportunities do new technologies afford music education?
Excellent course, easy to follow and enjoyable content.
Great course in all aspects. It's a bang for the buck being only 49$ and with so much information.
This course was just what I needed. The content was engaging and posed some challenging questions that are very relevant to music educators in the 21st Century. I would highly recommend this course!
Excellent course bringing both theories and practices for innovative music education
