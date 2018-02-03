About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English
The University of Melbourne

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

How can music influence the body to support fitness and rehabilitation?

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

How can music motivate the mind to promote academic achievement?

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

How can music reflect the psyche to improve mental health?

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

How can music foster intimacy to strengthen relationships?

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

