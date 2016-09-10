About this Course

8,126 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Biology
  • Music
  • Evolution
  • Neurobiology
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(6,466 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Sound Signals, Sound Stimuli, and the Human Auditory System

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Perception of Sound Stimuli

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Vocalization and Vocal Tones

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Defining Music and Exploring Why We Like It

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MUSIC AS BIOLOGY: WHAT WE LIKE TO HEAR AND WHY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder