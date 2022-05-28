About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Biology Everywhere Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how biology as a field interfaces with other fields, in particular the arts, business and psychology. 

  • Explain how we use evidence to make decisions and why this is important to consider when promoting science literacy.

Course 4 of 4 in the
Biology Everywhere Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Arts and Biology

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Business of Biology

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Tiny Humans: An Exposé at the Intersection of Psychology and Biology

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Making Decisions Using Biological Evidence

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

