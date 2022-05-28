In this course, we will explore the applicability and relationship of biology to the arts, business, and psychology. First, we’ll discuss art as a foundational practice to biology and how biology as a science can explain how we interact with the arts, in particular, our experiences making and listening to music. Next, we will discuss the business of biology and how research is funded and the process of clinical trials and human subjects research. Then we will examine two topics at the interface of psychology and biology: (1) human development from conception to adulthood, and (2) how cognition influences how we make decisions about biological issues and best practices for evaluating biological evidence in light of what we know about how we use evidence to make decisions. We will close with a discussion of education and why evidence-based education is important for promoting overall science literacy.
Describe how biology as a field interfaces with other fields, in particular the arts, business and psychology.
Explain how we use evidence to make decisions and why this is important to consider when promoting science literacy.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
The Arts and Biology
In this module, we'll explore the intersection of biology with the fine arts.
The Business of Biology
In this module, we'll explore how business practices and economics influence biology.
Tiny Humans: An Exposé at the Intersection of Psychology and Biology
This module explores human development, including content typically taught in biology and psychology departments.
Making Decisions Using Biological Evidence
How does psychology inform how we engage with biology? This module explores the psychology of decision making, including advice for assessing science information you may encounter over the course of your day.
About the Biology Everywhere Specialization
Where have you experienced biology today? Journey through the science of life through the lens of our daily lives. This specialization is intended to bridge the gap between traditional biology classes and the practical biology knowledge needed in the real world. In each module, a different biological concept is examined and related to some real-world issues or experiences in an effort to demonstrate why the science of life matters to your everyday experience. Content includes subjects typically covered in introductory biology classes like ecology and genetics as well as unique interdisciplinary topics such as the relationship between the arts and biology.
