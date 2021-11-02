This course is an introduction to biology as it applies to our everyday life. Learners will explore the interplay between science and self through a personalized case study of themselves and their environment. By the end of the course, learners will be able to recognize the interactions among natural phenomena and the implications of the scientific principles behind the physical world and their experiences living in it.
Contemporary BiologyUniversity of North Texas
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Cell Structures and Function
In this module, we will make some discoveries about soil, the original and true cells of organisms that live within it and, the ways in which water and minerals travel from the soil and throughout plants.
Energy Transfer & Flow
In this module, we will take what we have learned about cells and cell transport and make discoveries about the way plants and animals obtain the energy they need for life. Building upon the knowledge gained, we will also make discoveries about interactions between organisms.
Eukaryotic Cells & DNA
In this module, we will take what we have learned about cells and cell transport, energy flow and transfer, and organismal interactions and we will make discoveries concerning the ways toxins enter cells, and their effects on the cell's genetic material.
Cell Division & Heredity
In this module, we will take what we have learned about cells and we will make discoveries concerning our genetic code, the two processes of cell replication, and how we inherit specific traits.
I was really useful really amazing experience to learn new thing in easy way Thank you
this course has helped me a lot in understanding biology h
This course is really interesting, I learned a lot.
