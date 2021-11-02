About this Course

University of North Texas

Start working towards your Bachelor's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Bachelor of Science in General Business from University of North Texas. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to Cell Structures and Function

3 videos (Total 9 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

Energy Transfer & Flow

2 videos (Total 5 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

Eukaryotic Cells & DNA

1 video (Total 4 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4

Cell Division & Heredity

2 videos (Total 13 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes

