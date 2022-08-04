Evolution is one of the most interesting fields within biology, and one that’s central to a complete understanding of modern biology. We begin by tracing how Charles Darwin developed a theory of evolution by natural selection and the many ways that biologists have advanced the science of evolution since his lifetime. We then go on to learn about the many applications of evolutionary biology to our everyday lives.
This course is part of the Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Welcome to Evolution
Module 1: On the Origins of Evolution
In this module, we will learn how ideas about evolution changed from ancient Greece to Victorian England, when two naturalists independently developed a theory of evolution by natural selection.
Module 2: How Evolution Works
In this module, we will learn what Darwin proposed about evolution by natural selection, how the other mechanisms of evolution work, and how the Hardy-Weinberg Principle can be used to determine whether a population is evolving.
Module 3: Macroevolution
In this module, we will learn about the process of speciation, how evolutionary relationships can be depicted using phylogenetic trees, and some of the practical applications of phylogenetics.
Module 4: Evidence for Evolution
In this module, we will learn about the many different types of evidence for evolution– including the fossil record, biogeography, comparative anatomy, and direct observation– and gain an appreciation for the role of evolution in the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
In this 3-course specialization, you will gain an understanding of how interdependent every living thing is and how people are impacting the natural world; you will trace how Charles Darwin developed a theory of evolution and the many ways that biologists have advanced the science of evolution since Darwin's lifetime; you will learn about the many applications of evolutionary biology to our everyday lives; you will examine the incredible variety of life that inhabits this planet and the characteristics, functions, origins, and the roles of each major group; we will also take a closer look at us, humans, considering our origins and future as a species.
