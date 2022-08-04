About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization
Beginner Level

N​one.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Evolution

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Module 1: On the Origins of Evolution

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: How Evolution Works

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Macroevolution

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Evidence for Evolution

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Course Final Assessment & Conclusion

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

