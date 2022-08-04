About this Specialization

In this 3-course specialization, you will gain an understanding and appreciation for the incredible diversity of life and the interdependence of all every living things. You will explore what we know about the origins of life and how biologists have advanced the science of evolution since Charles Darwin's lifetime, as well as the many applications of evolutionary biology to our everyday lives; you will examine the characteristics, functions, origins, and the roles of each major group of living things. You will also consider humans, including our origins, how we are impacting the natural world, and our future as a species. This specialization was developed in collaboration with Houston area partners including Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston Zoo, Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, and Brazos Bend State Park.
Introduction to Biology: Ecology

Introduction to Biology: Evolution

Introduction to Biology: Biodiversity

