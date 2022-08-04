- Inspecting specimens
Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization
Understand nature like a biologist.. Embark on a journey from the classroom to museums and nature reserves to gain a broad overview and appreciation of three important fields of biology.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
There is a peer-reviewed final project at the end of each course. Learners will apply the skills they gained from the course, such as analyzing a living organism in an ecosystem near them or coming up with biological features of an imaginary species, to complete these final projects and provide feedback to each other through the review process.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Biology: Ecology
Ecology is all about connections. In this course, we’ll see how interdependent every living thing is and how people are impacting the natural world. Like all sciences, ecology isn’t just a list of known facts– it’s also a process. I love telling stories, and I’ve included many stories about how we’ve come to know what we know about ecology through observations and experiments.
Introduction to Biology: Evolution
Evolution is one of the most interesting fields within biology, and one that’s central to a complete understanding of modern biology. We begin by tracing how Charles Darwin developed a theory of evolution by natural selection and the many ways that biologists have advanced the science of evolution since his lifetime. We then go on to learn about the many applications of evolutionary biology to our everyday lives.
Introduction to Biology: Biodiversity
In this course we will examine the incredible variety of life that inhabits this planet including microorganisms, plants, and animals. For each of the major groups we’ll learn about their characteristics, functions, and how they came into existence as well as some of the roles they play in the natural world, and how they’re relevant to people. We’ll also take a close look at us humans and consider what we know about our origins and what might become of us in the future.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
