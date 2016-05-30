About this Course

American Museum of Natural History

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Introduction and Darwin's First Great Idea - The Tree of Life

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Darwin's Second Great Idea - Adaptation via Natural Selection

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The History of Life

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Human Evolution

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Course Conclusion

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 3 readings

